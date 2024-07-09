NBC Fall 2024 Premiere Dates Revealed
NBC's highly-anticipated premiere week begins Sept. 23 with 'The Voice' and new medical drama 'Brilliant Minds.'
NBC is coming in hot this fall, and the network has revealed premiere dates for returning and new shows. It all kicks off in late August and early September when Big Ten Football and the NFL returns, making NBC Sports the prime place to be. NBC's official fall premiere week begins Sept. 23 with The Voice and Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds.
The People's Choice Country Awards will take place in late September, airing live on both NBC and Peacock. Meanwhile, sophomore drama Found will round out the Law & Order twins, replacing Organized Crime, beginning on Oct. 3. The network will also see new shows Happy's Place and St. Denis Medical making their debuts. Continue reading to see the full list of premiere dates for NBC's 2024 fall schedule.
Saturday, August 31
7 PM — Big Ten Countdown (Season premiere)
7:30 PM — Big Ten Football (Season premiere)
Thursday, September 5
7 PM — NFL Kickoff 2024
8:15 PM — Sunday Night Football (Season premiere)
Sunday, September 8
7 PM — Football in America (Season premiere)
8:15 PM — Sunday Night Football (Time period premiere)
Monday, September 23
8 PM — The Voice (Season 26 premiere)
10 PM — Brilliant Minds (Series premiere)
Tuesday, September 24
9 PM — America's Got Talent (Two-hour Season 19 finale)
Wednesday, September 25
8 PM — Chicago Med (Season 10 premiere)
9 PM — Chicago Fire (Season 13 premiere)
10 PM — Chicago P.D. (Season 12 premiere)
Thursday, September 26
8 PM — People's Choice Country Awards
Friday, September 27
9 PM — Dateline NBC (Season 33 premiere)
Tuesday, October 1
8 PM — The Voice (Tuesday premiere)
10 PM — The Irrational (Season 2 premiere)
Thursday, October 3
8 PM — Law & Order (Season 24 premiere)
9 PM — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 26 premiere)
10 PM — Found (Season 2 premiere)
Friday, October 18
8 PM — Happy's Place (Series premiere)
8:30 PM — Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 3 premiere)
Tuesday, November 12
8 PM — St. Denis Medical (Hour-long series premiere)
Tuesday, November 19
8:30 PM — Night Court (Season 3 premiere)
Held for Midseason
- The Americas
- Deal or No Deal Island (Season 2)
- Destination X
- The Hunting Party
