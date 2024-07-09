NBC Fall 2024 Premiere Dates Revealed

NBC's highly-anticipated premiere week begins Sept. 23 with 'The Voice' and new medical drama 'Brilliant Minds.'

By Megan Behnke

NBC is coming in hot this fall, and the network has revealed premiere dates for returning and new shows. It all kicks off in late August and early September when Big Ten Football and the NFL returns, making NBC Sports the prime place to be. NBC's official fall premiere week begins Sept. 23 with The Voice and Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds.

The People's Choice Country Awards will take place in late September, airing live on both NBC and Peacock. Meanwhile, sophomore drama Found will round out the Law & Order twins, replacing Organized Crime, beginning on Oct. 3. The network will also see new shows Happy's Place and St. Denis Medical making their debuts. Continue reading to see the full list of premiere dates for NBC's 2024 fall schedule.

Saturday, August 31

big-ten-conference-signs-seven-year-12-billion-contract-cbs-nbc-fox.jpg
(Photo: Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

7 PM — Big Ten Countdown (Season premiere)

7:30 PM — Big Ten Football (Season premiere)

Thursday, September 5

verteran-nfl-player-corey-peters-retires12-seasons.jpg
(Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

7 PM — NFL Kickoff 2024

8:15 PM — Sunday Night Football (Season premiere)

Sunday, September 8

sunday-night-football-games-2023-nfl-season.jpg
(Photo: Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

7 PM — Football in America (Season premiere)

8:15 PM — Sunday Night Football (Time period premiere)

Monday, September 23

beautiful-minds-zachary-quinto-tamberla-perry-nbc.jpg
(Photo:

BRILLIANT MINDS -- "Chapter Two: The Disembodied Woman" Episode 102 -- Pictured: (l-r) Zachary Quinto as Dr. Oliver Wolf, Tamberla Perry as Dr. Carol Pierce -- (Photo by: Rafy/NBC)

- Rafy/NBC)

8 PM — The Voice (Season 26 premiere)

10 PM — Brilliant Minds (Series premiere)

Tuesday, September 24

Americas Got Talent – Season 17
(Photo:

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT -- "Qualifiers 3 Results" Episode 1714 -- Pictured: (l-r) Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC)

- NBC)

9 PM — America's Got Talent (Two-hour Season 19 finale)

Wednesday, September 25

chicago-fire-severide-kidd-hermann-nbc.jpg
(Photo:

CHICAGO FIRE -- "All the Dark" Episode 12008 -- Pictured: (l-r) Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd, David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann -- (Photo by: Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

- Adrian S Burrows Sr/NBC)

8 PM — Chicago Med (Season 10 premiere)

9 PM — Chicago Fire (Season 13 premiere)

10 PM — Chicago P.D. (Season 12 premiere)

Thursday, September 26

peoples-choice-country-awards-nbc.jpg
(Photo:

PEOPLE'S CHOICE COUNTRY AWARDS -- Pictured: "People's Choice Country Awards" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

- NBCUniversal)

8 PM — People's Choice Country Awards

Friday, September 27

nbc-dateline.jpg
(Photo:

DATELINE NBC -- Pictured: "Dateline" Key Art -- (Photo by: NBCUniversal)

- NBCUniversal)

9 PM — Dateline NBC (Season 33 premiere)

Tuesday, October 1

jesse-l-martin-the-irrational-the-real-deal.jpg
(Photo:

THE IRRATIONAL -- "The Real Deal" Episode 107 -- Pictured: Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer -- (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

- Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

8 PM — The Voice (Tuesday premiere)

10 PM — The Irrational (Season 2 premiere)

Thursday, October 3

law-and-order-svu-combat-fatigue-mariska-hargitay-nbc.jpg
(Photo:

LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Combat Fatigue" Episode 25010 -- Pictured: Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson -- (Photo by: Scott Gries/NBC)

- Scott Gries/NBC)

8 PM — Law & Order (Season 24 premiere)

9 PM — Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 26 premiere)

10 PM — Found (Season 2 premiere)

Friday, October 18

happys-place-reba-mcentire-belissa-escobedo-nbc.jpg
(Photo:

HAPPY'S PLACE -- "Pilot" -- Pictured: (l-r) Reba McEntire as Bobbie, Belissa Escobedo as Isabella -- (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

- Casey Durkin/NBC)

8 PM — Happy's Place (Series premiere)

8:30 PM — Lopez vs. Lopez (Season 3 premiere)

Tuesday, November 12

st-denis-medical-josh-lawson-david-alan-grier-nbc.jpg
(Photo:

ST. DENIS MEDICAL -- "Pilot" -- Pictured: (l-r) Josh Lawson as Dr. Bruce, David Alan Grier as Dr. Ron -- (Photo by: Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

- Ron Batzdorff/NBC)

8 PM — St. Denis Medical (Hour-long series premiere)

Related:

Tuesday, November 19

night-court-just-the-fax-dan-melissa-rauch-getty.jpg
(Photo:

NIGHT COURT -- "Just the Fax, Dan" Episode 203 -- Pictured: Melissa Rauch as Abby Stone -- (Photo by: Nicole Weingart/NBC/Warner Bros. via Getty Images)

- Nicole Weingart/NBC/Warner Bros. via Getty Images)

8:30 PM — Night Court (Season 3 premiere)

Held for Midseason

deal-or-no-deal-island-joe-manganiello-nbc.jpg
(Photo:

DEAL OR NO DEAL ISLAND -- "Are You Decisive?" Episode 107 -- Pictured: Joe Manganiello -- (Photo by: Monty Brinton/NBC)

- Monty Brinton/NBC)
  • The Americas
  • Deal or No Deal Island (Season 2)
  • Destination X
  • The Hunting Party

Trending Now: