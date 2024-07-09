NBC Fall 2024 Premiere Dates Revealed

NBC is coming in hot this fall, and the network has revealed premiere dates for returning and new shows. It all kicks off in late August and early September when Big Ten Football and the NFL returns, making NBC Sports the prime place to be. NBC's official fall premiere week begins Sept. 23 with The Voice and Zachary Quinto-led medical drama Brilliant Minds.

The People's Choice Country Awards will take place in late September, airing live on both NBC and Peacock. Meanwhile, sophomore drama Found will round out the Law & Order twins, replacing Organized Crime, beginning on Oct. 3. The network will also see new shows Happy's Place and St. Denis Medical making their debuts. Continue reading to see the full list of premiere dates for NBC's 2024 fall schedule.