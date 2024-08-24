'The Irrational' Season 2 Premiere Date Pushed Back

NBC's hit drama The Irrational will be coming back a week later than originally planned. Deadline reports that the Season 2 premiere of the Jesse L. Martin-led drama slated for Oct. 1 will be moved to Oct. 8. The reason is due to the vice presidential debate between Governor Tim Walz and Senator J.D. Vance on CBS News. It's just a week off, which isn't too bad. The Irrational Season 2 premiere will air at 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, following The Voice.

Season 2 of The Irrational has been a long time coming. Based on the life of Dan Ariely and his 2008 non-fiction book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions, the series premiered on NBC in September 2023 and became an instant hit. Just two months later, the network renewed it for Season 2. Additionally, it was also given an extra episode for its first season, capping at 11 episodes. The Season 2 finale aired in February, so waiting another week won't be so agonizing.

(Photo: THE IRRATIONAL -- Episode "Pilot" -- Pictured: (l-r) Jesse L. Martin as Alec Mercer, Molly Kunz as Phoebe, Arash DeMaxi as Owen -- (Photo by: Sergei Bachlakov/NBC) - Sergei Bachlakov/NBC)

Martin stars as Alec Mercer, a world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology, especially human irrationality. He teams up with the police and FBI whenever they need his help with special cases. The Irrational was created by Arika Mittman and also stars Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Martin also serves as the producer, with Mittman, Mark Goffman, and Samuel Baum executive producing.

The Irrational is not the only series on the move due to the VP debate. According to TV Insider, the second season of Fox's Accused is also being held for Oct. 8 at 8 p.m. ET, while the second episode of the network's new crime series Murder in a Small Town, which has its series premiere on Sept. 24, will air an hour earlier at 8 p.m. ET, immediately followed by the debate. It's likely Fox didn't want the new show to go on a break after its first episode and instead opted to air the second episode an hour earlier so its schedule stays somewhat consistent, pushing the already-long delayed Accused a week back.

Even though it is disappointing that The Irrational is being pushed back, it was expected with the debate. At the very least, it's only a week, and the wait will continue to be worth it. Fans will want to tune in to the Season 2 premiere of The Irrational, now airing on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC's 2024 fall schedule, to see what goes down with Alec and co.