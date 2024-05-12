NBC Moves Major Show to Tuesdays

Changes are happening on NBC for the 2024-25 season, and The Irrational is on the move. After receiving an early renewal following a successful series debut last fall, The Irrational is preparing to air its second season on the network, but things are going to look a little different. According to Deadline, the Jesse L. Martin-led drama will be switching from Mondays to Tuesdays but be in very good company.

This fall, instead of rounding out Mondays, The Irrational will round out Tuesdays, following a comedy block featuring new medical series St. Denis Medical and Season 3 of Night Court, and the second night of The Voice. The Irrational previously followed The Voice so that's not too much of a difference, but it should be interesting to see how it compares to a full hour of comedies.

Alongside Martin, The Irrational also stars Maahra Hill, Travina Springer, Molly Kunz, and Arash DeMaxi. Arika Mittman created the series, which is based on the 2008 non-fiction book Predictably Irrational: The Hidden Forces That Shape Our Decisions by Dan Ariely. The drama centers on Martin's Alec Mercer, a world-renowned professor of behavioral psychology with a unique insight into human nature.

The Irrational premiered in September 2023 and was given an extended order of episodes that November, bringing the total for Season 1 to 11 episodes. That same month, NBC renewed it along with fellow freshman drama Found. As of now, a premiere date for Season 2 has yet to be revealed, but with a schedule out, it shouldn't be long. The first season finale aired in February, meaning that fans have been waiting for more for a few months already, so whenever Season 2 airs, it will surely be worth it.

Shows moving nights isn't uncommon, especially so early into its run. But it should be interesting to see how it does on Tuesdays. It shouldn't be too hard to get used to, hopefully, but with it still, following The Voice should help a little bit. At the very least, it will be nice to have The Irrational back on NBC very, very soon, so the wait will definitely be worth it, as well as the new night. The time will still be the same, so that shouldn't be too bad either, plus the fact that it's still towards the beginning of the week. The first season is streaming on Peacock.