The CW Moves Major TV Show to Wednesday Due to Election Coverage

The CW joins CBS, ABC and other TV networks that are upending their typical broadcast schedules. The Nexstar-owned network will air a program called NewsNation Decision Desk 2024 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET Tuesday, diving into the U.S. election results as they pour in. As a result, The CW has shuffled WWE NXT to Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

WWE NXT recently joined The CW’s slate after a multi-year run on USA Network. The program showcases young World Wrestling Entertainment talents who are in the company’s developmental system, with occasional cameos from established Superstars and legends.

Official logo for ‘WWE NXT’ (Credit: WWE)

Wednesday’s rescheduled episode is a special one, with WWE staging the production from 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, the venue that previously housed ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling) in the ’90s. ECW legends slated for the show include Rob Van Dam, Bubba Ray Dudley, Dawn Marie and Francine. The card for the event is below:

Bubba Ray Dudley and Trick Williams vs Ethan Page and Ridge Holland

Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, Kelani Jordan, Zaria and Jordynne Grace vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade and Fatal Influence

Lola Vice vs. Jaida Parker (Hardcore Match with Dawn Marie as Special Referee)

Je’Von Evans vs. Wes Lee

As a result of The CW’s move, the network’s typical Wednesday show, Sullivan’s Crossing, will not air. Both WWE NXT and Sullivan’s Crossing will return to their normal days and time slots next week.