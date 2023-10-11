The Undertaker Returns to WWE, Attacks NXT Star

The Undertaker returned to WWE to give one of its shows a boost. The WWE Hall of Famer closed out NXT on Tuesday night as he came out to confront Bron Breakker who said "there's only one badass in all of WWE" after taking down Carmelo Hayes. The Undertaker had some interesting things to say to Breakker who is a two-time NXT Champion.

"Now Bron, I've been watching you for a long time. And one day you are going to be a very special talent," Undertaker said, per ComicBook.com. "It's just one thing. It ain't today." The Undertaker then picked up Breakker and hit him with a chokeslam. He then told Breakker, "Young fella, I'm going to give you some advice. There's always an older, bigger, better, badass waiting around the corner. You just met the baddest of em all."

The Undertaker officially retired from WWE in November 2020 after being with the company for 32 years. His last match was against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36 in 2020. Before his NXT appearance, The Undertaker appeared at the 30th Anniversary of WWE Raw in January.

In an interview with The Independent in May, The Undertaker talked about how he's dealing with retirement. "I've got to the point now where if I'm home, I'm fine. It's when I do show up at a WWE event I get that 'I should be getting ready' feeling," he said. "At WrestleMania 39, I was there and I had my family and friends up in a suite watching the show and I kind of found myself rocking in my chair like, 'oh, my gosh, I should be down there'. So in those instances, it's there. It's still in my heart and it's in my brain."

The Undertaker also talked about the WWE Superstars he would love to face now. "I would love to be healthy enough to have a match now with Roman Reigns," he said. "When we worked at [WrestleMania 33], I was on my last legs. And he wasn't he wasn't nearly the performer that he is now.

"And then another guy that I would love to have worked with would be Seth Rollins. He's just an incredible in-ring talent. And now he's got this really flamboyant character, which would have been a really interesting contrast between the doom and gloom of The Undertaker and his over-the-top character."