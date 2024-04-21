Another familiar face to USA Network viewers is hurt. Amidst WWE Raw standout Rhea Ripley's major injury, another WWE Superstar featured on the NBCUniversal-owned network is healing from broken ribs. As revealed on the April 9 episode of WWE NXT, Josh Briggs is currently dealing with two cracked ribs.

This ailment appears to be a legitimate injury and is not fabricated for a pro wrestling storyline. Briggs, real name Joshua Bruns, apparently suffered the injury on April 6 at NXT Stand & Deliver 2024, which took place at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia during WrestleMania weekend. The 31-year-old wrestler faced off against Dijak and NXT North American Champion Oba Femi at the Peacock-broadcasted event in a losing effort.

(Photo: USA Network)

Despite his injury, Briggs returned to the ring fairly quickly. He has performed in four matches since April 12, including one on WWE NXT live on USA Network. He faced off against Ivar on Tuesday at WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with commentators Vic Joseph and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T emphasizing the injury on the TV broadcast. Briggs wore a large amount of athletic tape to support the injured area.

Josh Briggs is a one-time NXT UK Tag Team Champion with his former tag team partner, Brooks Jensen. For a large amount of his time, Briggs was featured alongside Jensen and Fallon Henley. (Kiana James was also briefly affiliated with the trio.) He is eligible for the upcoming WWE Draft; there is no word on if WWE will move him to Raw or Fox's WWE SmackDown. If he remains on NXT, he would likely be part of the show as it leaves USA Network for The CW.