‘NCIS’ Is Taking Over Tuesdays This Fall

The NCIS franchise is taking over Tuesdays this fall.

CBS revealed premiere dates for fall 2025, and the NCIS trio is coming back on Oct. 14.

For the first time ever, the long-running franchise will be getting its own night on the Eye network. It was previously revealed that the franchise will be swapping nights with FBI, with NCIS kicking off the night at 8 p.m. ET. The second season of prequel series NCIS: Origins will follow at 9 p.m. ET, with Season 3 of NCIS: Sydney rounding out the night at 10 p.m. ET.

Surprisingly, this is the first time that the NCIS franchise has gotten its own night, with three shows airing back-to-back-to-back. Even with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans, as well as NCIS: Hawai’i when NOLA ended, the most that CBS did was two shows back-to-back, with the other airing on a separate night. It should be exciting to watch three full hours of NCIS, and fans will soon experience it come October.

When NCIS comes back for its 23rd season, the team will be reeling over an unexpected death. Parker discovered his father was murdered in the final seconds of the Season 22 finale, and although Wilmer Valderrama had teased that there would be an earth-shattering death, no one was ready for what had happened. Ahead of the finale, Valderrama told PopCulture.com that the “major death” is “going to also disrupt a lot of the structure of what the show possibly could be next season.”

Meanwhile, the NCIS trio on CBS will not be the only NCIS shows that fans will be able to look forward to this fall. On Sept. 4, the long-awaited series premiere of NCIS: Tony & Ziva will drop on Paramount+. The series will see Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprising their fan-favorite titular roles as their characters are forced to go on the run across Europe when Tony’s security company is attacked. As of now, it’s unknown if the show will have any crossovers with NCIS or NCIS: Sydney, but anything is possible.

More details surrounding the upcoming season premieres of NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney should be announced in the coming weeks, including what will be in store folowing the Origins cliffhanger, but fans will be able to look forward to their returns on Tuesday, Oct. 14 beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.