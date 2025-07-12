‘Yellowstone’ Actor Returning for Beth and Rip Spinoff

Another Yellowstone star is joining the upcoming Beth and Rip spinoff.

Deadline reports that Finn Little will be reprising his role as Carter in the reportedly titled Dutton Ranch on Paramount+.

Little made his debut as Carter in the Season 4 premiere. A troubled teen, Carter meets Beth at the hospital when she’s visiting her ailing father, whereas Carter was visiting his dying father. Beth and Rip become his guardians after his father to a drug addiction, and Carter winds up working on their ranch. The couple form a bond with Carter, and considering his close relationship with them, it’s not surprising that Carter will be coming back.

Bloomberg reported in May that the new series starring Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly has been tentatively titled Dutton Ranch, but a formal announcement has not been made, so things could always change. The show marks the latest spinoff in the Yellowstone Universe following prequels 1883 and 1923, both of which have ended. The Madison starring Michelle Pfeiffer will be coming soon to Paramount+, while the Luke Grimes-led drama Y: Marshals is slated to premiere on CBS during midseason 2026. 1944 and 6666 are also in development.

Little, 19, is also known for his role as Jake Serrato in the series Reckoning. Other credits include The Surfer, Those Who Wish Me Dead, 2067, Angel of Mine, Storm Boy, Tidelands, Crafty Kingdom, and Little Kingdom.

L-R: Cole Hauser as Rip Wheeler and Kelly Reilly as Beth Dutton on episode 513 of Paramount Network’s Yellowstone

Ahead of Yellowstone’s series finale in December, it was announced that a Beth and Rip spinoff was officially moving forward. The show comes from Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. As of now, a premiere date has not been given, but is expected to premiere this fall on Paramount+. More details surrounding the new show are likely to be revealed in the coming months, including more casting news and a set premiere date.

Yellowstone may have ended six months ago, but the show is as alive as ever thanks to the multiple spinoffs that are on the way. Whether or not the Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler series will be including more former stars is unknown, but fans will just have to wait and see what the casting reveals. In the meantime, all five seasons of Yellowstone are streaming on Peacock. Now would be the perfect time to watch before the new series are here.