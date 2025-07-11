‘Watson’ Receives Good News Ahead of Season 2

Watson fans just got some good news.

The second season of the Morris Chestnut-led medical drama is officially premiering this fall on CBS, instead of midseason.

News comes as the Eye network unveiled premiere dates for fall 2025, with Watson returning on Monday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET. CBS’ initial 2025-26 lineup indicated that Season 2 would be delayed to midseason. However, new FBI offshoot CIA has been pushed back after a change in showrunners, freeing up the Monday slot and giving CBS the chance to have Watson return in the fall.

Pictured (L-R): Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian and Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

In May, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach addressed Watson’s delay while speaking with Deadline, revealing that it boiled down to a crowded fall schedule, but they were planning on “pushing viewers to binge it on Paramount+ in the meantime,” she said. “But there truly was a lack of room on the schedule. You look at that schedule, there’s no other real logical place for it.”

Assuming the change to fall gives Watson the chance to have more episodes and air through the entire TV season, it’s unknown what will happen when midseason rolls around. The likely choice would be for Watson to swap nights, airing on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET when it was originally supposed to air, giving CIA the Mondays at 10 p.m. ET slot. But more information on midseason probably won’t be revealed until later this year.

Pictured (L-R): Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson, Inga Schlingmann as Dr. Sasha Lubbock, Rochelle Aytes as Dr. Mary Morstan, Randall Park as Moriarty, Peter Mark Kendall as Dr. Stephens Croft, and Eve Harlow as Dr. Ingrid Derian Photo: Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

Meanwhile, news about the fall update is certainly welcome for those who have watched the Season 1 finale of Watson. The episode ended with Chestnut’s titular doctor getting justice for Sherlock Holmes when he killed Randall Park’s villainous James Moriarty. Peter Mark Kendall, who plays twins Adam and Stephens Croft, told PopCulture.com that Watson’s decision will “greatly” affect Season 2.

“I think that part of the beauty of our show is it often explores this kind of middle ground between right and wrong, the kind of nuances, the gray areas of life that don’t have a clean answer,” he said. “And I imagine as his proteges and his fellows that we will have some kind of reckoning of weird doctors who have sworn an oath not to do harm, and how that kind of thing is either true or not true from what Watson did with Moriarty. So hopefully, it’s just kind of some juicy storytelling opportunities.”

Watson Season 2 premieres on Monday, Oct. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. The first season is streaming on Paramount+.