WWE: Tiffany Stratton Talks Potentially Winning NXT Women's Championship at 'Battleground' (Exclusive)





WWE NXT is WWE's developmental brand that gives fans an opportunity to see young Superstars before they are promoted to WWE Raw or WWE SmackDown. NXT's next premium live event, Battleground, is on Sunday, May 28, and will stream on Peacock. One of the big matches at the event that will take place at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts is Tiffany Stratton facing Lyra Valkyria for the vacant NXT Women's Championship. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Stratton about getting an opportunity to win her first title in WWE.

"I feel great. I feel like I am ready," Stratton exclusively told PopCulture. "I'm one that rises to the occasion, and I'm ready to show everyone who Tiffany Stratton is." While Stratton has competed in one of the biggest matches in her young career, the 24-year-old has been in the championship mix before. In April at NXT's Spring Breakin event, Stratton took on Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez in a triple threat match for the NXT Women's title. She lost the match, but it helped her get to where she is now.

"That Triple Threat Match, I feel like really gave me some really good experience that I can take into all of the title matches I'm going to have," Stratton said. "I learned a lot from competing against Indi and Roxanne, and I'm going to take everything that I learned and use it to my advantage this Sunday."

Stratton, who made her WWE/NXT debut in 2021, is facing a woman who won titles in different promotions overseas. But the former gymnast knows what she can do in the ring, making her believe she will come out on top at Battleground. "Lyra and I have never ever locked up before, so I really have no idea what to expect," Stratton explained. "All I know is that I'm one that rises to the occasion. I perform very well under pressure, and I love to be in front of the spotlight, in front of the camera, in front of thousands of people, and I have no idea what Lyra's like in that situation. She could crumble under the pressure. We have no idea. She's never been put in this situation. She's never had this big of a match. This is the biggest match of her career as well."