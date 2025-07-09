Netflix Cancels Longrunning Series After 10 Seasons

Queer Eye is coming to an end. After ten seasons, Netflix has announced that it will be concluding with a milestone season.

The show has earned multiple Emmy awards. Production on Season 10 is taking place in Washington, D.C.

Per the announcement, The Fab Five – Antoni Porowski, Jeremiah Brent, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, and Tan France – return for a finale of incredible transformations. The 10th season promises to highlight the show’s legacy and impact, helping heroes from the nation’s capital.

Queer Eye is the longest-running unscripted Netflix series. It has earned 37 Emmy nominations, winning 11. To date, it holds the record for the most wins ever in the Outstanding Structured Reality Program category with 6 consecutive wins. Queer Eye has also won multiple Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards and received a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Reality Program.

The show has traversed across the country, with Seasons 1-2 filmed in Georgia; Seasons 3-4 set in Kansas, Missouri and Illinois; Season 5 in Pennsylvania; Season 6 in Austin, Texas and the surrounding area; Seasons 7-8 in New Orleans; and Season 9 in Las Vegas. There have also been a number of specials, which also include a four-part series set in Tokyo.

The show’s official Instagram account is celebrating its run. “10 seasons. fab five. one last go ’round,” the show’s official Instagram account captioned a photo of its five stars standing in front of the Lincoln Memorial. “The final season of QUEER EYE is officially in production!”

“Season 10, the final season,” Van Ness wrote on Instagram. “We are so excited to bring this season to you, and excited for what’s next.”

“First day of the FINAL season of Queer Eye,” France said in his own Instagram post. “It’s been a long, beautiful journey we’ve been on, and I truly appreciate all of the love and support for our little show, that changed my life in ways I never thought possible.” France added, “As we begin out farewell season here on D.C. I simply want to say thank you! Thank you!!!!!”