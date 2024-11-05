High Potential is one of many shows taking a break this week. The new hit ABC series will not be airing tonight because of presidential election coverage. High Potential normally airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET, but instead, election analysis will be taking over for the night. Luckily, fans will be able to reunite with Kaitlin Olson and co. next week when High Potential returns to its normal schedule.

Following “ a single mom with an exceptional mind, whose unconventional knack for solving crimes leads to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with a by-the-book seasoned detective,” the show was picked up to series in May 2023. It was initially set for the 2023-24 schedule on ABC but was pushed back due to the strikes. As the last series from ABC Signature before the division folded into 20th Television, High Potential premiered on Sept. 17 and has been receiving high praise from critics and fans. Only six episodes in, the series has a 94% approval rating and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

HIGH POTENTIAL – ABC’s “High Potential” stars Judy Reyes as Selena, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev ‘Oz’ Osman, Daniel Sunjata as Karadec, Kaitlin Olson as Morgan, Amirah J as Ava, and Matthew Lamb as Elliot. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

Along with Olson, High Potential also stars Daniel Sunjata, Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amira J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. Drew Goddard created the series, which is based on the 2021 French television show HPI. Rob Thomas initially served as showrunner, before exiting in June, but he still is an executive producer. He was soon replaced by Todd Harthan, who is also an executive producer.

High Potential is not the only show taking off tonight as America decides the next President. CBS pulled all three FBI shows, while fellow ABC show Dancing With the Stars is also taking off before its 500th episode celebration next week. With major networks opting to cover the election tonight, fans won’t be able to look forward to most of their favorites and will instead have to settle for something else. At the very least, this brief break will give people the time to catch up or rewatch before shows return next week.

Assuming election coverage does not spill into the rest of the week, viewers should expect the rest of their ABC favorites to continue as scheduled this week. High Potential, meanwhile, will return next Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 p.m. ET, following Dancing With the Stars. The wait will be worth it, and it will give fans the time to rewatch the first several episodes on Hulu.