CBS Pulls ‘FBI’ Shows From Its Schedule This Week

Fans of the FBI franchise will have to wait another week to be reunited with their favorite agents. FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted will not be airing tonight due to the presidential election. Most of the usual primetime lineup on the major networks, such as CBS, will be pre-empted, with shows returning to their usual schedule next Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Rest assured, the FBIs will be three of the shows coming back next week, and there will be a lot to look forward to. FBI will introduce Lisette Olivera’s Syd Ortiz ahead of her surprising departure later this season, and Tate will once again be joining the team out in the field on International. Meanwhile, on Most Wanted, Barnes is back, but it might prove to be difficult when she disobeys Remy’s orders. All on top of cases that are sure to be intense, as per usual.

Pictured (L-R): Carter Redwood as Special Agent Andre Raines, Jesse Lee Soffer as Supervisory Special Agent Wesley “Wes” Mitchell, and Eva-Jane Willis as Europol Agent Megan “Smitty” Garretson. Photo: Nelly Kiss/CBS

While it is going to be hard to go a week without the FBIs, those shows are the only ones taking off this week. The week still kicked off with an hour of sitcoms, followed by NCIS and NCIS: Origins, while the remainder of the week will see CBS favorites in their usual time slots. As of now, there doesn’t seem like there will be any more pre-empted shows, especially tomorrow, depending on how long it takes to announce the next president, but fans should expect to return to their usually scheduled programming tomorrow.

Meanwhile, some of the FBI shows have seen some changes as of late. On top of getting a new showrunner, FBI said goodbye to Katherine Renee Kane after the Season 7 premiere. The show was initially going to get new series regular Olivera in place of her, but it was recently revealed she will be exiting after filming just a handful of episodes. Chicago P.D.’s Jesse Lee Soffer joined FBI: International as Wes Mitchell, replacing Luke Kleintank, who exited ahead of the Season 3 finale earlier this year.

Even though the FBI trio will not be airing tonight because of the election, fans can still watch the most recent episodes on Paramount+ to catch up and perhaps to keep your mind off of everything. All three will return to CBS next Tuesday, Nov. 12 beginning at 8 p.m. ET, and the wait will definitely be worth it.