WWE Superstar Tears ACL, Shares Photo of Braced Leg

A WWE Superstar is out of action due to a major injury. Last week, WWE confirmed that Cora Jade tore her ACL during an NXT live event in Dade City, Florida, on Jan. 12. She is slated to miss up to one year of action. On social media, Jade posted a photo showing a crutch and brace on her knee.

Jade injured her knee while competing against NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria. According to Wrestling Inc. Jade had to be taken backstage by four officials. She was scheduled to take part in a No. 1 contender's battle royal on the Jan. 16 episode of NXT but was replaced by newcomer Wren Sinclair.

It is only after we’ve lost everything that we are free to do anything pic.twitter.com/tpyGgKg1ZW — Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) January 17, 2024

Jade, 23, joined WWE in 2021 after spending time at All Elite Wrestling (AEW). She has been with NXT during her entire run with WWE and has won the NXT Women's Championship with Roxane Perez in July 2022. In December 2022, Jade appeared on The Mark Moses Show and talked about her tryout with WWE.

"It was definitely probably one of the hardest things I've ever done, but luckily one of my trainers, Kevin Quinn, he trained CM Punk, Lita, John Cena," she said, per 411 Mania. "He had a hand in so many people in wrestling, and he had been to Japan and done a bunch of stuff. He ran a training school. So he would put us through these Sunday training cardio days he would call them. It was so much conditioning, it would be so much, and at the time it was so exhausting, but I think that really prepared me for the tryout because he kind of pushed us as much as we could be pushed then."

Earlier in 2022, Jade spoke to WWE Español about her dream opponents. "Obviously the NXT Women's Championship is on my mind right now. But, I would love obviously to be Raw or SmackDown Women's Champion," she revealed, per EWrestlingNews.com. "Maybe if that were the case and I were in the Royal Rumble and won it, I would be looking over at Charlotte Flair. Big, big fan, I think she's incredible. Definitely one of my dream matches. I have a few, my other one would be against Sasha Banks, definitely."