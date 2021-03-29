✖

The WWE has added another member to a star-studded Hall of Fame class. Rob Van Dam, one of the "most innovative grapplers" to enter the wrestling ring, will enter the hallowed halls alongside other big names from years past. He will no longer be known as a "future Hall of Famer."

Fox Sports first broke the news that Van Dam would become a member of the 2021 class. WWE then confirmed the news with an in-depth breakdown of the wrestler's career. The promotion highlighted Van Dam's use of "martial arts kicks and breathtaking aerial attacks" while discussing why he became such a massive star.

Look back at the incredible career of 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Inductee @TherealRVD! #WWEHOF 📸 https://t.co/Or2vU98hzF pic.twitter.com/nU6po0s5ZH — WWE (@WWE) March 29, 2021

"It’s a pretty awesome feeling. Just like you probably would imagine, it feels like I’m being acknowledged and appreciated for my body of work," Van Dam said, per Fox Sports. "It feels very good. I’m honored. [Fans have] been calling me future Hall of Famer for years and I always just shrug and say, ‘All right, man. As long as you think so.’ But, glad to be among the chosen few this year. I’m glad for me and for all the fans. I feel like them being behind me and wanting to see this happen is a win for them as well."

While Van Dam started out in WWE, he moved over to ECW and captured the World Television Championship. He continued to hold the title for 699 days. He also became a two-time ECW Tag Team Champion alongside Sabu. However, Van Dam ultimately returned to WWE in 2001 when ECW closed.

Once he returned to wrestling's top promotion, RVD found considerable success as both an individual and tag team competitor. He won the Intercontinental Championship from William Regal at his first WrestleMania. He also unified the championship with the European and Hardcore titles. Of course, RVD's biggest moment took place when he defeated John Cena in 2006 to become a WWE Champion.

The WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on Tuesday, April 6. Peacock will stream the event for residents of the United States, who can sign up for a limited-time discount. International fans can watch on WWE Network. The ceremony will feature both the 2020 class — The nWo, The Bella Twins, JBL, British Bulldog, and Jushin "Thunder" Liger — and the 2021 class — RVD, Kane, The Great Khali, Molly Holly, and Eric Bischoff.

