‘Boston Blue’ Premiere Date Announced

Detective Danny Reagan will be returning very soon.

CBS unveiled premiere dates for fall 2025, and Blue Bloods offshoot Boston Blue will be premiering on Friday, Oct. 17.

Donnie Wahlberg reprises his beloved role from Blue Bloods in this new series from writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who are showrunning and executive producing. In Boston Blue, Danny “takes a position with Boston PD. Once in Boston, he is paired with detective Lena Silvers (Sonequa Martin-Green), the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.

Pictured: Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan Photo: Zach Dilgard/CBS

Along with Wahlberg and Martin-Green, Boston Blue also stars Maggie Lawson, Ernie Hudson, Marcus Scribner, and Gloria Reuben. It was also recently announced that Mika Amonsen has joined the show in a series regular role, taking over as Danny’s youngest son Sean Reagan, who was previously played by Andrew Terraciano throughout all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods. It’s unknown if any other Reagan family members will return, but it seems possible, regardless of who they’re played by.

It was confirmed in March that Boston Blue was going to be premiering in the fall, along with Sheriff Country. The two shows will be paired together on Friday nights with Sheriff Country’s parent series, Fire Country. Boston Blue will fittingly be taking over Blue Bloods’ long-held time slot at 10 p.m. ET.

CBS released the first teaser for Boston Blue in May, but it didn’t really offer any more details aside from what fans already know. Wahlberg did express his excitement in the new show, which officially kicked off production earlier this month. The New Kids on the Block co-founder shared a photo on his Instagram Stories from the first table read, and more BTS content is likely on the way.

Boston Blue is produced by CBS Studios in association with JBTV. Jerry Bruckheimer, KristieAnne Reed, and Wahlberg will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced and will be distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Don’t miss the series premiere of Boston Blue on Friday, Oct. 17 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS following the series premiere of Sheriff Country. Fans can prepare for the new show now with all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods streaming on Paramount+. More information surrounding Boston Blue, such as more potential casting, should be revealed in the coming weeks.