‘FBI’ Offshoot ‘CIA’ Gets Upsetting Update

The Tom Ellis-led series was set to premiere this fall on CBS following FBI, but that is no longer the case.

The network revealed its fall 2025 premiere dates, with Watson now in place of CIA on Monday nights, as CIA has been held for midseason. According to Variety, the Dick Wolf series is undergoing some changes behind the scenes, with Law & Order: SVU’s Warren Leight taking over as showrunner. FBI: Most Wanted’s David Hudgins was initially going to spearhead the new offshoot and executive produce, but there’s no word on if he’ll still be on as EP.

With Leight the new showrunner, CBS has given CIA more time to adjust to the changes before going into production. The writers’ room has begun, with additional casting beginning soon. Production is expected to start this fall. As previously mentioned, the delay for CIA gives CBS the opportunity to move sophomore drama Watson to the fall schedule, potentially with more episodes than initially planned.

CBS first announced that it was once again expanding the FBI universe in January, with a planned backdoor pilot for FBI’s seventh season. However, casting issues made it hard for the backdoor pilot to happen as production on Season 7 was finishing up, so the plans were scrapped. Luckily, it didn’t hurt the show’s chances of getting a straight-to-series order, which is what happened in April, just weeks after CBS axed FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International.

CIA centers on “two unlikely partners – a fast-talking, rule-breaking loose cannon CIA case officer (Ellis), and a by-the-book, seasoned and smart FBI agent who believes in the rule of law. When this odd couple are assigned to work out of CIA’s New York Station, they must learn to work together to investigate cases and criminals posing threats on U.S. soil, finding that their differences may actually be their strength.”

It’s unknown when during midseason CIA will premiere or if it will still be following FBI. If Watson has a full season, it’s possible the Morris Chestnut medical drama will switch to Sundays, when it was supposed to air, giving CIA its original timeslot back. But more information on midseason probably won’t be revealed until later in the fall. Fans will just have to wait a little longer for CIA, but in the meantime, FBI Season 8 is premiering on Monday, Oct. 13 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.