‘Sullivan’s Crossing’: Sully Confesses to Frank in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tonight’s new Sullivan’s Crossing is coming off of a shocking confession, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. Last week’s episode saw Scott Patterson’s Sully confiding in Tom Jackson’s Frank about a near-fatal car accident involving Amalia Williamson’s Lola, recalling that he was the one who caused the accident.

In an exclusive clip for “Eye of the Storm,” Sully tells Frank about that night that he hit Lola and the guilt that has been building up since the accident. It’s an emotional confession and one that will surely change things moving forward, especially since Sully views Lola as a daughter. From the looks of things, it’s been eating at Sully, and telling Lola will surely be a conversation he did not want but knows has to happen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to the synopsis, Sully will attempt to tell Lola the truth “but realizes it’s not the right time.” When and if Sully will tell Lola is unknown, as it’s clear that he’s not exactly in the right frame of mind and he’s only slowly remembering his past. It’s an emotional conversation to have, and but opening up to Frank is certainly doing a lot more good than harm, and it’s only just a matter of time before he tells the truth to Lola.

Elsewhere in the episode, “Maggie and Cal continue to fight their attraction as they are forced to wait out the storm alone at Cal’s cabin. Sydney tells Rob the real reason she quit working at the diner, and Rob admits why he’s having trouble with Finn. Maggie witnesses a new side to Cal when they help a camper in distress. Sully gets good news about his diagnosis after he and Frank return to the Crossing. Maggie finally gets the courage to ask Cal out, but the date only it ends badly after Cal inadvertently upsets Maggie. Sydney has a momentary lapse of judgement that complicates things with Rafe; and Frank is finally able to help Sully remember the important thing he’s forgotten.”

Tonight’s episode should be another emotional one with Sully’s confession that will likely change things as the season goes on. It will also possibly be an intense episode, depending on the outcome, and it’s one that fans won’t want to miss a single second of. It all starts at 8 p.m. ET on The CW on Sullivan’s Crossing.