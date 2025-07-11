‘The Pitt’ Star Not Returning For Season 2

In a shocking move, one of the biggest stars from HBO’s The Pitt will not be returning for the next season.

The medical drama, which HBO describes as “a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh,” blew audiences away when it premiered earlier this year and became one of the network’s biggest shows thanks to word-of-mouth.

Now, a new report from TVLine says that a major character from the series will not be clocking in for a second shift at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center.

Tracy Ifeachor, who played Dr. Heather Collins, will not return for season two. The news of her exit comes one day after an Instagram post from Ifeachor, where she cryptically mentioned her time on the show being a “blessing.”

According to Variety, Ifeachor was fired by the show’s creative team and she is “not leaving The Pitt of her own accord.”

Fans online have pointed out Ifeachor’s recent involvement in a far-right Christian church that is famous for, among other things, performing exorcisms on homosexuals. In season one of The Pitt, her character’s storyline was almost entirely focused on being pro-abortion.

While she isn’t returning to The Pitt, she is still working in Hollywood. Earlier today, Deadline announced she is set to star in M. Night Shyamalan’s next movie, a supernatural romantic thriller titled Remain.