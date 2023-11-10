Networks Make Major Decision on When New Series Will Air After Strike Ends

A whole host of new broadcast shows have officially been moved to the 2024-25 season due to production delays. According to Deadline, after ABC's new Kaitlin Olson-led series High Potential was pushed to fall 2024, most new series are also seemingly debuting next season. Reportedly, NBC's Wendi McLendon-Covey-led workplace comedy St. Denis Medical and Zachary Quinto's Dr. Wolf, as well as Fox's Doc and Rescue: Hi-Surf, were set to premiere during midseason but have been pushed for the 2024-25 season.

Similarly, CBS' new Matlock series and Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr.'s comedy Poppa's House are also premiering next season. However, the network's The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth and Justin Hartley's Tracker are still set to premiere during midseason. The latter was previously announced to take over the post-Super Bowl slot in February, and it sounds like that will still be happening. Since the actors' strike did finally end, it's possible production could start earlier on the shows, and they may be given summer dates. As of now, though, don't expect most of them until at least next fall.

Even though most new shows won't be premiering any time soon, a few were still able to be part of the 2023 fall schedule. NBC debuted The Irrational, starring Jesse L. Martin, and Found, starring Shanola Hampton and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. CBS will be premiering the latest NCIS iteration, NCIS: Sydney, this Tuesday. There have also been multiple new unscripted series and animated series, which has kept fans somewhat occupied as well. The fall schedules have definitely been strange this season, but at least fans will be able to look forward to a lot of new shows next season. The wait will surely be worth it.

Meanwhile, even though most new shows won't be on for a while, veteran shows will be coming back soon. A lot of series are expect to start filming as early as the end of the month, while others should be starting up production at the beginning of next month. While the upcoming seasons will have about 10-13 episodes, it's definitely better than nothing. It was always expected that the seasons would have fewer episodes, so it's not so much of a surprise. It's likely episode orders will be confirmed once production is up and running for the shows.

Finally, getting information on a lot of shows is a good thing, even if it may not be the news one was hoping for. It's going to take a while for Hollywood to get back to normal, but with the strike finally being over, fans will be able to look forward to their favorite shows returning. They just have to wait a little bit longer for new ones.