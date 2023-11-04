Big Update on 'Blue Bloods,' 'Fire Country' and Other CBS Shows' New Seasons

A big update has been revealed about the upcoming seasons of Fire Country, Blue Bloods, and other CBS scripted series. Writers' rooms have been in production since the beginning of last month following the end of the strike. Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA's strike is still ongoing, but there is hope it could be resolved very soon. With scripts well on their way and actors hopefully returning to work soon, more information has dropped about what to expect for the long-awaited new seasons.

According to TVLine, all three FBIs, NCIS: Hawai'i, Blue Bloods, Fire Country, and sophomore drama So Help Me Todd, are expected to have 10-13 episodes for their new seasons and a post-Thanksgiving start for production. Comedies Young Sheldon, The Neighborhood, Bob Hearts Abishola, and Ghosts are also looking to have 10-13 episodes. Meanwhile, flagship series NCIS is reportedly eyeing a production start for late November with possibly 13 episodes for Season 21. While S.W.A.T. wasn't mentioned, when CBS reversed the cancellation back in May, it was reported that the seventh and final season would have 13 episodes. As of now, it seems like that will be holding.

10-13 episodes seems to be the norm for the scripted series coming back next year post-strike. Other details surrounding the plans are still unknown, but it sounds like many shows are planning to start rolling cameras at the end of the month. That does all depend on the actors' strike and whether SAG and the AMPTP are able to come to a conclusion. Premiere dates likely won't come out until filming starts, and that's when more information should hopefully come out. While it is disappointing that seasons will be significantly shorter, it's not so surprising. Fans had been bracing themselves for when the time came.

Even though scripted series haven't been airing new episodes, they are still very much part of CBS' fall 2023 schedule. The network has been airing reruns of some fan-favorite shows like Ghosts, NCIS, and classic Blue Bloods episodes, among others. It may not be the same, but it's still better than nothing. Fans are still able to look forward to some of their favorites, even if it's not new. Hopefully, soon, they will be able to look forward to new episodes since it sounds like production could very well be starting soon. As long as the SAG strike comes to an end.