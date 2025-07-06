Two new entries are now among Netflix’s top 5 TV shows, including one of USA Network’s greatest shows. Meanwhile, Netflix’s most-watched show of all time continues its reign.

Continue on to see the Netflix top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 6, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Mr. Robot

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Young antisocial computer programmer Elliot works as a cybersecurity engineer during the day, but at night he is a vigilante hacker. He is recruited by the mysterious leader of an underground group of hackers to join their organization. Elliot’s task? Help bring down corporate America, including the company he is paid to protect – which presents him with a moral dilemma. Although he works for a corporation, his personal beliefs make it hard to resist the urge to take down the heads of multinational companies that he believes are running – and ruining – the world.”

4. Attack on London: Hunting the 7/7 Bombers

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Attack on London: Hunting The 7/7 Bombers is the story of one of the most devastating terror attacks on British soil and the ensuing three weeks of panic, paranoia and manhunts that changed Britain forever – told by those who lived it. On 7th July 2005, four British men detonated suicide bombs on the London transport system, killing 52 and injuring over 700. A failed second attack, two weeks later, triggered Britain’s biggest-ever manhunt and led to the fatal police shooting of an innocent man. As the country struggled to make sense of these shocking events, the authorities raced against the clock to stop further attacks.

“Through exclusive interviews, unseen archive and powerful first-person accounts – including survivors, victim’s families, people who knew the bombers, police investigators, the lead explosives expert, the Prime Minister, the head of MI5, the family of Jean Charles de Menezes, key firearms officers, citizen heroes, and journalists and campaigners trying to uncover the truth behind those frenzied weeks – this gripping, immersive series puts us back inside the events, minute by minute, tracing the shockwaves of the attacks and the hunt to find those responsible. How and why did this happen?”

3. The Sandman

Play video

Official Synopsis: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.”

2. The Waterfront

Play video

Official Synopsis: “A prominent North Carolina fishing family wades into treacherous waters to keep their crumbling business empire afloat.”

1. Squid Game

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The third and final season of Squid Game follows Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) after losing his best friend in the game and being driven to utter despair by The Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), who was hiding his true identity to infiltrate the game. Gi-hun persists with his goal to put an end to the game, while the Front Man continues onto his next move and the surviving players’ choices will lead to graver consequences with each round. The world eagerly awaits to see the grand finale written and directed by Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who has vowed to bring the epic story to its deserved closure. Can we hope for humanity in the cruelest of realities? Fans all over the world are counting the days until the final answer is revealed.”