'Matlock' Reboot With Kathy Bates Officially Coming to CBS - Watch the Trailer

A new take on the classic lawyer series Matlock will premiere on CBS during the 2023-2024 TV season. The network also released a trailer for the show, which stars Oscar-winner Kathy Bates in the lead role. Matlock will kick off CBS' Sunday night scripted programming at 8 p.m. ET this fall.

Matlock starts with Madeline "Matty" Matlock deciding to rejoin the workforce. She gets a job at a prestigious law firm, where her folksy ways clash with the younger lawyers around her. Matty works under senior attorney Olympia, played by Skye P. Marshall (Good Sam). Jason Ritter (Parenthood) plays Julian, the son of the law firm's head and Olympia's ex-husband. David Del Rio (The Baker and the Beauty) and Leah Lewis (Nancy Drew) also star as members of the law firm.

The new series is produced by CBS Studios. Bates, Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, John Will, and NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen are the executive producers. Kat Cairo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) directed the pilot, which was written by Urman (Jane the Virgin).

The original Matlock series aired for nine seasons on NBC and ABC, from 1992 to 1995. The late Andy Griffith starred in the title role, widower Ben Matlock, a folksy and popular attorney. Matlock remains a popular series in syndication, with episodes still airing on MeTV, WGN America, Hallmark Channel, and other cable channels. The show had crossovers with Dick Van Dyke's Diagnosis: Murder, which was a spinoff of Jake and the Fatman. Matlock is streaming for free on-demand on Pluto TV.

CBS will air Matlock at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays this fall, following 60 Minutes. The Equalizer will follow at 9 p.m. ET, while CSI: Vegas Season 3 will take the 10 p.m. ET slot. The Sunday night lineup times often vary from week to week in the fall due to NFL overrun.

Elsbeth, a new spinoff of The Good Wife, will also debut this fall on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET. The series sees Carrie Preston returning as Elsbeth Tascioni, who was featured in both The Good Wife and The Good Fight. Tracker, a new series starring This Is Us actor Justin Hartley as a survivalist wandering the country and helping private citizens, will premiere after the Super Bowl in February.

CBS only has one new comedy airing this season. Poppa's House is the previously untitled sitcom starring Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Wayans Jr. Wayans plays a happily divorced radio host who lives with his adult son, played by Damon Jr. Essence Atkins co-stars as Poppa's new radio show co-host. It will debut later during the 2023-2024 season.