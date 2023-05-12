'The Good Wife' Spinoff 'Elsbeth' Officially Coming to CBS — Watch the Trailer

Seven years after The Good Wife ended and six months after The Good Fight ended, the franchise is coming back to CBS in the form of Elsbeth. The series, coming to CBS this fall and airing on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET, will see Carrie Preston reprise her role as the astute but unconventional attorney Elsbeth Tascioni as she utilizes her singular point of view to work alongside the NYPD following her successful career in Chicago.

Produced by CBS Studios, Elsbeth also stars Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson. It's executive produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins. Tolins will serve as showrunner, with Robert King directing the pilot from a script he wrote with Michelle King. CBS has released a trailer along with the schedule, previewing what's to come for the attorney in the Big Apple.

From the looks of the trailer, it seems like Elsbeth is settling into New York pretty well, though she may be taking tourist a bit too far when trying to make a name for herself. It will take her colleagues some time to get used to her interesting methods, though it will surely make cases much more entertaining. It already seems like the series is going to be an enjoyable one, and the trailer proves that there is a lot to offer with this new spinoff.

Carrie Preston made her debut as Elsbeth Tascioni in Season 1, Episode 20 of The Good Wife, and ended up recurring throughout the show's seven-season run. She also recurred in the spinoff The Good Fight, with her last appearance being Season 6, Episode 5, "The End of Ginni." She has definitely been a fan-favorite in the two shows, so to see her finally break out into her own series is nice. Although there's no set premiere date as of yet, but since it is premiering sometime in the fall, Elsbeth should be here before we know it.

Due to the writers' strike, however, it may put a damper on any fall plans, even though CBS has announced its fall schedule for the 2023-24 season. Even so, fans should expect it to premiere at some point in the fall or not much later, depending on how long the strike lasts. Either way, Elsbeth will finally be making her way back to CBS, and it's going to be a fun series to watch.