New Medical Drama Lands Series Order at NBC

A new medical show is coming soon to NBC. Deadline reports that the network has ordered the Zachary Quinto-led drama Dr. Wolf to series. It's inspired by late neurologist Oliver Sacks and his books The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat and An Anthropologist on Mars. Sacks studied the strangest brain disorders in the world and wanted to approach the mentally ill and neuro-atypical in a different way. This wouldn't be the first time one of his works was adapted. Robert De Niro and Robin Williams starred in the Academy Award-winning film Awakenings in 1990, based on the 1973 book of the same name.

From writer and executive producer Michael Grassi and director and executive producer Lee Toland Krieger, Dr. Wolf follows Oliver Wolf (Quinto), a larger-than-life doctor, and his team of interns. While exploring the human mind, they must work on their own relationships and mental health. The series was the last pilot this year still in contention on NBC. Tamberla Perry, Ashleigh LaThrop, Alexander MacNicoll, Aury Krebs, Spence Moore II, and Teddy Sears also star in the show.

Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman will executive produce for Berlanti Productions, alongside Henrik Bastin and Melissa Aouate for Fabel Entertainment; Andy Serkis, Jonathan Cavendish, and Will Tennant for The Imaginarium; and DeMane Davis. Berlanti Productions, Fabel Entertainment, and The Imaginarium will produce Dr. Wolf in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television.

Michael Grassi currently serves as executive producer on the Pretty Little Liars spinoff on Max. Other credits include Riverdale and its short-lived spinoff Katy Keene, Supergirl, Degrassi: The Next Generation, and Schitt's Creek. Lee Toland Krieger is an executive producer on Netflix's stalker drama YOU, with other credits on Shadow and Bone, Superman & Lois, Prodigal Son, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and Age of Adaline.

As of now, it's unknown when Dr. Wolf will premiere on NBC. It's likely it will be part of the 2024-25 TV schedule, but nothing is confirmed. The ongoing actors' strike also makes scheduling hard right now. It will be the newest medical drama on the network, however. It joins Dick Wolf series Chicago Med and Canadian import Transplant. New Amsterdam came to an end on NBC at the beginning of the year after five seasons, but it's clear that medical dramas are continuing to make their mark. Hopefully, more news will come out soon about Dr. Wolf, but it's just another show to look forward to in the near future.