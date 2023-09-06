'NCIS: Sydney' Trailer Is Here: Watch It Now

The trailer for NCIS: Sydney is finally here. The newest iteration in the long-running NCIS franchise takes things international for the very first time. CBS recently announced that the series will be premiering on the network on Monday, Nov. 13, just a few days after it makes its debut on Paramount+ Australia. Now, fans are in for a ride with the first official trailer.

Kicking off with the DC and Honolulu teams, the trailer formally introduces the Sydney team, noting that the NCIS franchise is expanding. Fans meet a team of U.S. NCIS agents, which includes NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey (Olivia Swann) and NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson (Sean Sagar). They also meet the Australian Federal Police, led by Special Agent Mackey's 2IC AFP counterpart, Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey (Todd Lasance). His team also includes Tuuli Narkle as AFP liaison officer Constable Evie Cooper, AFP forensic scientist Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson, and AFP forensic pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose (William McInnes).

From the looks of the trailer, the NCIS and AFP teams will be getting into a lot when the series premieres. Bringing two countries together for one taskforce is not going to be easy. Mackey and Dempsey are already getting into it. But when it comes to murderers, terrorists, and more, they seem more than willing to work together. It's just going to take time. By the end of the trailer, the two leaders were pretty friendly with each other, so it's going to be the start of a beautiful and intense relationship.

NCIS: Sydney marks the latest change for CBS' fall 2023 schedule. The network initially announced the lineup in May but had to revamp it due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. NCIS was staying on Mondays in the form of reruns, but followed by The Prince is Right at Night and new show Lotería Loca. Since Sydney will be following its predecessor beginning Nov. 13, it seems that Mondays will once again see a little bit of a shift. But at least fans can still look forward to the NCIS franchise to kick off their week. And a brand new series at that.

Don't miss the premiere of NCIS: Sydney on Monday, Nov. 13 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS immediately following NCIS. The fifth series in the franchise will be one to watch, and it's going to be entertaining to see how things go down while Down Under.