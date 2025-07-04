Former WWE Superstar Attacked in Her Backyard: ‘My Arm Is Broken’

While professional wrestlers are used to getting attacked in the ring, one former WWE Superstar is fighting off combatants at her own home.

Shotzi Blackheart recently took to social media to reveal that her latest beef has spilled out of the ring and into her backyard.

Shotzi recently returned to the independent wrestling circuit, where she began branding herself as the “Indy God.” That upset Matt Cardona (f.k.a. Zack Ryder in WWE), who has called himself the “Indy God” — complete with Indiana Jones-inspired merchandise. The two, who are real-life neighbors, have begun feuding ever since and escalated their rivalry with a staged backyard attack.

In the clip, Cardona confronts Shotzi, only for a second individual to hit her with a steel chair. The aggressors then run over the female wrestler’s arm using her own prop tank. Cardona then hilariously rides away on the tiny piece of weaponry.

There’s now an interesting wrinkle in this feud, which is tied to a July 11 GCW match in Dallas. Shotzi says her arm is now broken; she is now wearing a cast on her left arm. It’s unclear if the wrestler’s limb is legitimately broken or if this is all a ruse to spice up the GCW match. Regardless, Shotzi insists her injury won’t keep her out of the ring.

“Got my X-ray results back. My arm is broken, but I refuse to cancel any of my bookings ESPECIALLY July 11th,” Shotzi wrote. “I would rather wrestle in a cast than let [Matt Cardona] take anything away from me!! The NEW INDY GOD has spoken!”

The two parties have continued to take jabs at each other on social media ever since. Hopefully, they can settle the beef in the ring on July 11.