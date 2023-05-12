Damon Wayans and His Son's Sitcom 'Poppa's House' Officially Coming to CBS

Damon Wayans and his son, Damon Wayans Jr., are officially coming to CBS! The network revealed its schedule for the 2023-24 broadcast season, with the new comedy Poppa's House debuting on the Eye network midseason. The series follows Wayans as a legendary talk show radio host, who is happily divorced. "Poppa" is challenged at work when he's joined by a new female co-host. Meanwhile, at home, he's parenting his adult son, of course, portrayed by Wayans Jr., who tries to pursue his passion while balancing being a responsible father and husband.

Along with the Wayans, Essen Atkins and Tetona Jackson also star in the series. Wayans and Kevin Hench serve as executive producers, with Andy Ackerman directing the pilot from a script by Hench and Wayans. CBS Studios produced the series. As of now, there's no set premiere date for the series, other than that, it's going to be airing sometime during midseason, so it may still be a while until the network announces something more concrete.

Poppa's House will mark Damon Wayans' first main TV role since portraying Roger Murtaugh on Lethal Weapon for its three-season run on Fox. It also marks his first TV show appearance since 2021's "Diff'rent Strokes and The Facts of Life" episode of ABC's Live in Front of a Studio Audience, so it's definitely been a long time coming for the comedian.

Meanwhile, Damon Wayans Jr. was the host of a game show based on the video game Frogger in 2021 and guest starred in an episode of Kenan that same year. His last main role on TV was as Sgt. Perry Gahalowood in 2018's The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, but he is also known for Happy Endings, which aired for three seasons. It's also no secret that being part of the Wayans family, he's been in a number of projects with his family, such as My Wife and Kids and Dance Flick, so Poppa's House is just going to be another fun project he's doing with his father.

Even though it's going to be a while until Poppa's House premieres, the wait will definitely be worth it. Anything starring a Wayans family member will be a hit, and with this starring Wayans and Wayans Jr., it's going to be a series you won't want to miss. Hopefully, a premiere date is announced soon, but in the meantime, fans will just have to look forward to seeing them back on the small screen in 2024.