'Law & Order' and Other Favorites Restarting Production Sooner Than Expected After Strike Ends

The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike means production will be able to start on a lot of scripted series. Many original scripted shows, such as the Law & Order franchise, had to be moved to midseason 2024, aside from a few that were still able to air during the fall. Just recently, more information was revealed about the episode counts for the highly-anticipated upcoming seasons. The target number seems to be 10-13 episodes across a lot of shows, with production hopefully starting up either at the end of the month or early next month. Now, it looks like that will be true, at least on the production side.

According to Deadline, a whole list of shows are planning on starting up production very soon. To kick things off is NBC's Night Court, which is looking to start on Nov. 15. Legal drama Law & Order, along with other Dick Wolf shows like the SVU spinoff, the FBI trio, and One Chicago are expected to restart production in late November, with a tentative start date after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. Organized Crime recently found a new showrunner, so it's likely the latest L&O spinoff will also be starting production around that date.

Also eyeing a late November start are ABC series Abbott Elementary, The Rookie, and Grey's Anatomy. There is no news yet on when Grey's spinoff Station 19 will start. The Rookie: Feds, meanwhile, has yet to be renewed for a second season or canceled. It's possible with the strike finally over, ABC could be making a decision soon.

CBS series Bob Hearts Abishola, NCIS, Young Sheldon, The Equalizer, and Blue Bloods are hoping to start on Nov. 27. Justin Hartley's new series Tracker is eyeing the same date and is expected to still stay on the midseason schedule. There isn't any news on NCIS: Hawai'i, but it's likely the spinoff will also be starting soon. Max series Pretty Little Liars, Netflix's The Sandman, and NBC's The Irrational and Quantum Leap, both of which are currently airing on NBC's fall 2023 schedule, are expected to start on Nov. 27 as well.

Eyeing an early December start are The Cleaning Lady, All American, Will Trent, Ghosts, The Neighborhood, Dunster, Grown-ish, and Fox-turned-ABC drama 9-1-1. More shows will likely be starting up production soon and before the end of the year. It's still hard to tell when the shows could be back, but a late winter or early spring start date seems plausible. Fans will just have to keep an eye out. At least the SAG strike is finally over, and Hollywood will be able to get back to somewhat normalcy.