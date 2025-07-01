‘The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White Reveals Why He’s Always Photographed With Bouquets of Flowers

Seems like Jeremy Allen White is a lot more thoughtful than his on-screen persona in The Bear.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon on June 26, the 34-year-old actor discussed his obsession with flowers and why he’s almost always spotted carrying them.

While the Shameless star does genuinely like flowers, he also uses it as a way to connect with his two daughters. He spends time arranging a flower bouquet with them every Sunday.

“I have this farmer’s market near my house, it’s on Sundays, and I just love going there, and I love flowers in my house… I like them in the house. I like giving them to people,” he said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I arrange them with my daughters on Sunday, and it’s like—it’s a nice thing that we do.”

The actor had his first daughter, 6-year-old Ezer, with his then-wife Addison Timlin in October 2018. Dolores, 4, was born in December 2020. Timlin fired for divorce from White in May 2023, but the two are still co-parenting and have agreed to joint custody.

During his Golden Globe acceptance speech in 2024, he thanked his daughters while on stage.

“Ezer and Dolores, you are my heart. I love you. I love you. I love you,” he said.

After his SAG award win for The Bear in 2023, he told press his trophy would go in his daughters’ bedroom.

“They’ve started calling these Daddy’s trophy winner cups and they really like them, so they can hang onto them for me,” he said.