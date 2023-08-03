Kaitlin Olson's New ABC Show: What to Know

Kaitlin Olson's new ABC drama High Potential is coming soon! Previously picked up for the 2023-24 season, the network gave a full series order to Drew Goddard's remake of the highest-profile French series, which is believed to be catapulted to a "global brand" status, according to Deadline. The WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes have set back production, but the original production team had been advising ABC Signature, and it's already doing well, according to Newen Connect CEO Rodolphe Buet, who says he was "amazed by their reaction."

From ABC Signature, High Potential follows Kaitlin Olson as a single mom of three, Morgan, who helps solve an unsolvable crime after rearranging evidence while working as a cleaner for the police department. She's then brought on as a consultant after they discover her high intellectual potential. Morgan partners with Detective Karadec (Daniel Sunjata), and the duo form a formidable team.

Along with Olson and Sunjata, High Potential also stars Javicia Leslie, Deniz Akdeniz, Amirah J, Matthew Lamb, and Judy Reyes. Dre Goddard and Sarah Esberg serve as executive producers for Goddard Textiles, while Rob Thomas is the showrunner and executive produces with Dan Etheridge for Spondoolie Productions, Pierre Laugier and Anthony Lancret of Itinéraire Productions, and Jean Nainchrik of Septembre Productions. Alethea Jones serves as director and executive producer, while Kaitlin Olson serves as producer and star.

Currently, there's no set premiere date or an estimated premiere date for High Potential. ABC's fall schedule includes strictly reality shows due to the strikes, meaning that scripted series will be premiering midseason, possibly later. It will likely depend on when the strikes end, which as of now, has no end in sight. Aside from a select few that have been able to bypass SAG-AFTRA's rules for filming, most of Hollywood is at a standstill, with actors either taking to the picket lines or social media in their downtime.

The only other pilot still in contention is the Good Doctor spinoff, The Good Lawyer, starring Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman. All other pilots, including The Hurt Unit, Judgement, Public Defenders, and Keeping It Together, are not moving forward. Currently, there is no word on The Good Lawyer, and it's hard to tell which way ABC is leaning and when the network could finally announce either a pickup or rejection. For now, fans will just have to look forward to seeing High Potential whenever it does finally premeire.