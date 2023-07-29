'NCIS' Star Undergoes Major Surgery

As the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes continue, more celebrities are showing their support while their jobs are on hiatus, and NCIS star Diona Reasonover is doing the same thing, even after undergoing major surgery. The actress, who has portrayed forensic specialist Kasie Hines since Season 15, took to Instagram to share with fans that she had a myomectomy to remove 10 fibroids. She says that she is "home now and resting," though even despite that, she is still staying strong for the union.

She took a picture while in the hospital with a WGA West shirt and ask that her followers "picket extra hard" for her. Not even a surgery will keep her down, but hopefully, she doesn't actually get up and picket herself because she will definitely need to rest for a bit. It's good to see that she's doing so well regardless, though, and once she gets the thumbs up from her doctor, Reasonover will probably go straight back to the picket lines.

When the WGA strike first started back in May, Diona Reasonover was one of the many to support the writers, along with her NCIS co-stars Brian Dietzen and Katrina Law. She may be supporting from a bed now, but the good news is that Reasonover seems to be doing good after her myomectomy. If her still supporting her fellow actors and writers is anything to go off of, I think the NCIS star is going to be just fine.

Due to the strikes, any non-independent project in Hollywood has been halted, meaning NCIS won't be coming back for a while, and production won't start on Season 21 until both strikes are over. CBS put out a revised fall schedule, confirming that the long-running procedural will no longer be coming back later this year. Perhaps it's a good thing that NCIS is on hiatus, so Diona Reasonover was able to get that surgery and not have to miss work, even though the reason is a little messed up.

Hopefully, Diona Reasonover has a speedy recovery, and she's able to rejoin the picket lines soon. In the meantime, though, there are 20 seasons of NCIS she can catch up on if she wants something to do. So far, the strikes have no end in sight, so for now, Reasonover will have plenty of time to get back to the fight and not just show her support from bed.