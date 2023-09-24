'Sons of Anarchy': Charlie Hunnam and Katey Sagal Just Reunited

It was a Sons of Anarchy reunion on the picket lines. Katey Sagal and Charlie Hunnam were among the several cast and crew of the FX series who took to the picket line at Fox Studios earlier this week. Deadline posted photos from the picket to Twitter, and it was like nothing had changed. Not only that, but they asked the Sagal and Hunnam why they were striking.

"I'm striking because we gotta strike," said Jax Teller himself, Charlie Hunnam. "We need extra pay, we need a little bump! We need a little something, a little taste over here. I'm out here with my Sons of Anarchy brothers and sisters supporting the cause." Katey Sagal, who portrayed Gemma Teller Morrow, was striking with her sister, Liz, who was a writer on the crime drama. "I am striking because I believe in equality," the actress shared. "I believe in fair pay, I believe in workers' rights. What's been going on is unacceptable, really."

The Sons of Anarchy picket is one of many reunions and themed pickets that have been taking place since the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes began. From shows that are no longer airing to those that are on hiatus because of the strikes, casts and crew have been meeting up for a good cause. Coincidentally, the SOA picket took place just after the 15-year anniversary of its premiere in September 2008. It would have been perfect if it happened on Sept. 3 when the anniversary was, but a reunion after is better than nothing.

Many stars have been taking to either the picket lines and/or social media to stand in solidarity with the strikes. Some have even walked out of filming or red carpet events. While the WGA strike could finally be coming to an end very soon, there is still no end in sight for the SAG-AFTRA strike. A Fox executive previously admitted that if things aren't resolved by Oct. 1, it could be hard to keep the 2023-24 broadcast schedule in line because of how long it would take to get back into production, filming, and the like. There are still a small number of original scripted series airing this fall, but for the most part, everything is being held off for next year. And there's no telling when they will air.

In the meantime, if seeing the cast and crew of Sons of Anarchy getting together makes you feel some things, all seven seasons are streaming on Hulu. Spinoff series Mayans M.C., which had its series finale over the summer, is also on the streamer.