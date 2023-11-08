Why 'NCIS' Is in the Best Position to Restart Production After the Actors Strike Ends

The NCIS writers were quick to go back to work after the WGA strike ended, and now the series is in the best position to resume production. The long-running CBS procedural is gearing up for its 21st season, and potential plans have been revealed. According to TVLine, the writers' room has been "very productive" since the strike ended. Depending on the SAG-AFTRA strike, the drama is reportedly hoping for a late November start for production, likely sometime right before or after Thanksgiving. If that does happen. 13 episodes is the target order for Season 21.

The target number for shows post-strike seem to be averaging between 10-13, so the possible order for NCIS does make sense. Though whatever number of episodes the drama does get, it will be the shortest season yet for the series. Season 18 was initially the shortest season at 16 episodes due to COVID. While it will be hard to pack so much into only 13 episodes at most, it's nothing the series can't handle. As for spinoff NCIS: Hawai'i, it is also eyeing about 10-13 episodes, but an exact number is unknown.

The upcoming season will be a hard one to watch following the death of David McCallum. The late actor portrayed Chief M.E. Donald "Ducky" Mallard, and later, NCIS Historian, throughout all 21 seasons. He most recently remotely appeared in the final two episodes of Season 20. It's unknown what kind of tribute the writers will be cranking out, but it's definitely going to be an emotional one. Although McCallum is no longer around, his presence will surely be felt on NCIS, even after the series has eventually ended.

Meanwhile, NCIS may not be airing new episodes this fall, but fans of the franchise are being fed plenty. CBS has been airing reruns of the mothership series, now with three full hours on Mondays. The network is hyping up fans for the series premiere of the latest iteration in the franchise, NCIS: Sydney. The drama will take fans Down Under as U.S. NCIS Agents team up with the Australian Federal Police to form a taskforce and keep the naval crimes in Sydney in check.

Even though it might still be a while for NCIS' return, the franchise is still very much alive with its new spinoff. Be sure to check out NCIS: Sydney next Tuesday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. The series will be premiering on Paramount+ Australia this Friday, Nov. 10.