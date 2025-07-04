Watch: TV Host Gets Tattooed on Camera

One of the latest episodes of one of YouTube’s best comedy series ended with its host getting a tattoo on camera.

On the May 30 episode of Smosh’s late-night/sketch series Bit City, host Angela Giarratana lost a game where the loser had to get tattooed then and there. Artist Madi Koslowski was on-hand to ink the comedian up, with that episode’s guest stars (including Smosh co-founder Anthony Padilla) watching on.

Giarratana clarified she wouldn’t dare get Smosh-related ink for a bit; she instead chose a piece with a deeply personal meaning. The actress, who is also known for co-starring in the improv comedy podcast Artists on Artists on Artists on Artists, opted to get “tony” in cursive on her left arm.

“Like 10 years ago, my favorite cat I ever had died, and his name was ‘Tony,’” Giarratana exclaimed. “He was really loud!”

Angela Giarratana shows off her new tattoo on ‘Bit City’ (Credit: Smosh)

She knows that it’s a somewhat odd choice to those not in the know, noting, “I do recognize that I’m an Italian American woman with the name ‘Tony’ tattooed my body, and that I will take. It’s fine.”

You can watch the tattoo segment from the full episode of Bit City, which revolves around the topic of lying, below. New episodes air regularly on Smosh’s YouTube channel, with outtakes made available to the channel’s paying members.