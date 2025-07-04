Tubi’s Top 5 TV Shows Today (Friday, July 4, 2025)

Tubi has some absolute classics in its top 5 TV show chart today. In addition to a reality series, there are four throwback TV favorites, including some iconic supernatural and crime dramas.

Continue on to see the Tubi top 5 TV shows list as it currently stands on Friday (July 4, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each series are included if you want to learn more about the shows.

5. Third Watch

Official Synopsis: “A drama about the brave and dedicated people who serve as paramedics, firefighters, and police on the ‘third watch,’ the 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM shift.”

4. Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Official Synopsis: “A not-so-typical California girl, Buffy Summers, tries to live a normal high school life, while using her skills to hunt and destroy dark forces.”

3. Highway Thru Hell

Official Synopsis: “In this series, follow along as the men of the Jamie Davis Heavy Rescue company battle the treacherous Coquihalla Highway in British Columbia.”

2. Murder, She Wrote

Official Synopsis: “Jessica Fletcher, a professional writer and amateur sleuth, employs her intellect, charm, and persistence to solve every crime she encounters.”

1. Homicide: Life on the Street

Official Synopsis: “Inspired by an acclaimed book, this gritty police drama portrays the brutal detective work of a fictionalized homicide department in Baltimore.”