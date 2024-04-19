Meghan Markle Reunites With 'Suits' Co-Star Abigail Spencer for Great Cause

In the midst of Suits' resurgence, Rachel Zane and Dana Scott have reunited for a great cause. Abigail Spencer took to Instagram to share a photo of her and Meghan Markle as well as Alliance of Moms co-founder Kelly McKee Zajfen to bring awareness to the organization, whose mission is to "build bright futures for young parents who have experienced foster care."

Spencer wrote, "I CELEBRATE all those who mother & honor the kind of love that is determined, powerful, & unconditional. We lift each other up with love. We inspire & build community with this love. We give it to each other, and receive it – so deeply & boldly. I am grateful for the friends who love me like a mother." She also shared she was proud to support Alliance of Moms and their mission, and asked her followers to join her in supporting the campaign in honor of Mother's Day.

In addition, Spencer revealed that proceeds from the "Love Like a Mother" t-shirts that are being worn in the photos will "benefit the impactful work of the Alliance of Moms & support essential services, education, & advocacy so that young parents in foster care & their children can heal & thrive." Purchases and more information on the campaign can be found on the official Alliance of Moms online shop.

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle starred on USA Network's legal drama Suits for the first seven seasons as Rachel Zane. She departed in the Season 7 finale to attend to her royal duties. Meanwhile, Abigail Spencer recurred as Dana "Scottie" Scott throughout the first eight seasons, appearing in a total of 15 episodes. She previously expressed interest in appearing in the upcoming Suits L.A. spinoff, so who knows what will happen.

The cast of Suits have been basking in the show's resurgence, whether together or separately. Gabriel Macht, Patrick J. Adams, Gina Torres, and Sarah Rafferty reunited at the Golden Globes to poke fun at the fact that the drama is finally getting recognition after all these years, and Rafferty and Adams are even launching a rewatch podcast. Seeing two more cast members come together for a very good cause is just the icing on the cake.

All nine seasons of Suits, as well as the short-lived spinoff Pearson, are streaming on Peacock.