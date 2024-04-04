Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty Reunite for New 'Suits' Project

After the Suits resurgence brought a spinoff, stars Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty are teaming up for a new project centering on the USA Network legal drama. People reports that the actors will be doing a rewatch podcast on SiriusXM, breaking down the series with each episode and telling behind-the-scenes stories. They will also be bringing on guest stars that include friends, fans, and "those who were instrumental to Suits on and off-camera."

"On the heels of the record-breaking Suits resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives," Adams and Rafferty said in a joint statement. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible."

Adams starred as Mike Ross for the first seven seasons, bowing out in the Season 7 finale along with on-screen wife Meghan Markle. While he didn't appear in Season 8, he was recurring in the ninth and final season. Sarah Rafferty, on the other hand, starred in all nine seasons as Donna Roberta Paulsen. The two of them, along with Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht, reunited at the Golden Globes and poked fun at the fact that their show was finally getting recognition after so long.

"As we continue SiriusXM's mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience," SiriusXM's Senior Vice President of Podcast Content Adam Sachs said in a statement. "Through their work on the series, the beloved co-stars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for Suits fans, new and old. We can't wait for you to listen."

As of now, it's unknown when the podcast will drop and who could be joining Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty. Rewatch podcasts have become very popular in recent years, as actors are bringing back their loved shows in a different way and looking back at their time on the sets of some of the biggest and most loved series. Other shows that have rewatch podcasts hosted by the actors include One Tree Hill, Boy Meets World, Full House, Gilmore Girls, The Office, and more.