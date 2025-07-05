‘The Bear’ Loses No. 1 Hulu Spot to Show With Way Less Acclaim

The Bear isn’t the No. 1 show on Hulu anymore. As the U.S. enters July Fourth weekend, Hulu viewers are flocking to a show on the trashier end of the TV spectrum, as opposed to the Emmy-winning culinary drama.

Continue on to see the Hulu top TV show list as it currently stands on Friday (July 4, 2025). Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about the films.

Videos by PopCulture.com

5. Love Island (U.K.)

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Glamorous singles live in a beautiful villa under the watchful gaze of the audience at home, who have the power to decide who stays and who goes.”

4. General Hospital

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The wealthy Quartermaine family continues to be a looming presence in the town of Port Charles, with interests in much of the city’s business. Characters come and go, but viewers can always count on at least one Quartermaine or Spencer to create havoc.”

3. Nine Perfect Strangers

Play video

Official Synopsis: “Promised total transformation, nine very different people arrive at Tranquillum House, a secluded retreat run by the mysterious wellness guru Masha.”

2. The Bear

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The Bear is about food, family and the insanity of the grind. It’s a losing battle every day in the restaurant business, and as Carmy pushes himself harder than ever and demands excellence from his crew, they do their best to match his intensity. Their quest for culinary excellence propels them to new levels and stresses the bonds that hold the restaurant together.”

1. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

Play video

Official Synopsis: “The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”