'Suits' Spinoff Comes to Streaming Amid Show's Resurgence

As Suits' resurgence continues, spinoff Pearson is getting some love. Deadline reports that while the USA Network legal drama has been crushing it on Netflix, the short-lived Pearson is available on Peacock. It's not all unusual, though. The series does join its parent series, which is available in full on the NBCUniversal streamer. On Netflix, the Meghan Markle-led series is only available for Seasons 1-8, and there are nine seasons.

Airing in 2019, Pearson starred Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, reprising her role from Suits. It followed the powerhouse lawyer as she enters the "dirty world" of Chicago politics. Pearson also starred Bethany Joy Lenz, Morgan Spector, Chantel Riley, Simon Kassianides, Eli Goree, and Isabel Arraiza. Suits creator Aaron Korsh co-created the spinoff along with Daniel Arkin. Although the series only ran for a single 10-episode season, that doesn't seem to be stopping USA Network's parent company from trying to win over viewers.

Reportedly, NBCUniversal is trying to win over viewers who have been watching Suits on Netflix. The series has been dominating the charts this summer ever since it dropped on the streamer back in May. There have also been reports that Meghan Markle has been considering returning to acting because of the resurgence. Whether people will flock to Peacock is unknown since some may not even know there is a spinoff. It's also unknown if the rights for Pearson are exclusive to Peacock. Since Suits is streaming on both Peacock and Netflix, it's possible the same could happen to Pearson. For now, Peacock is the only way to see the Gina Torres spinoff.

Meanwhile, even though the Suits spinoff is finally getting some recognition, it will remain the only Suits spinoff. At least for now. During a recent Twitter Q&A, Aaron Korsh revealed that nothing is in the works in regards to a reboot or spinoff because of the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. That being said, if something were in the works, it would have to be approved, everyone would want to come back, and a studio would have to be interested, which isn't as easy as it sounds.

While another Suits spinoff or reunion may be far away, fans still have plenty of Suits to watch. Be it on Netflix with the first eight seasons or on Peacock, where they are able to watch all nine seasons plus the Pearson spinoff. Either way, the legal drama isn't going away anytime soon.