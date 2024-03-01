'Suits' Alum Abigail Spencer Reveals Whether She'd Return for New Spinoff

Suits L.A. is coming, and one Suits star is expressing her interest in returning. Abigail Spencer, who recurred on the USA Network legal drama as Dana "Scottie" Scott, told The AV Club that she is certainly interested in reprising her role for the new series. "Scottie was such a fun character to play and really kind of the first character to take Harvey to task," she shared. "Every season when I was available, they just kept asking me back."

Since Suits took place in New York and the spinoff is set in Los Angeles, that might be a bit hard, story-wise. But Spencer thinks "anyone in the Suits universe could probably come back through." However, the spinoff has yet to be actually picked up to series, and even if and when it does, it would still need to spend some time finding its sea legs and introducing the new cast. So even if someone from Suits were to pop up, it might not even happen in the first season. Though since Spencer is willing to come back, you never know what could happen.

News of the spinoff came in the midst of Suits' major resurgence on Netflix. Some of the cast even reunited at the Golden Globes and poked fun at the fact that their show is finally getting recognition after all these years. There were also some Super Bowl commercials involving some of the stars, proving that no matter how long it's been, it's never too late for a resurgence, and it's all thanks to streaming.

Starring Arrow alum Stephen Amell, Suits L.A. will center on Amell's Ted Black, whose "firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.

Abigail Spencer is currently busy with the new NBC sitcom Extended Family, so it would be hard for her to do another show if it were to happen any time soon. As of now, it seems like fans will just have to wait and see if any of their Suits favorites return for the spinoff. At the very least, maybe there could be some updates depending on how connected the two shows are to each other. In the meantime, all nine seasons are streaming on Peacock, while the first eight seasons are streaming on Netflix. Fingers crossed, that will not be the only way fans will be seeing their favorite characters.