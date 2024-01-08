'Suits' Stars Reunite to Gush Over Netflix Success at Golden Globes

Suits stars Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres reunited at Sunday's Golden Globes ceremony, celebrating the recent resurgence of the legal drama, which aired from 2011 to 2019, as they presented the cast of Succession with the award for best drama series.

The cast's reunion came after a year of renewed love for Suits, which kicked off when Netflix added the first eight seasons of the USA series last summer. The series, which also starred Meghan Markle and Rick Hoffman, would go on to become one of the streamer's most popular titles, racking up 3 billion viewing minutes within its first week and breaking records as the most-viewed acquired streaming title.

Adams and Macht, who starred as Mike Ross and Harvey Specter on the show, gushed over the new wave of Suits love while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the Golden Globes Pre-Show presented by Variety, calling it an "amazing thing" to witness. "We had some great success when the show was on," Macht said. "All over the world, there were people downloading it, pirating, downloading it. At a certain point, Netflix came in and said, 'Why don't we put this out there.' And it's just gotten incredible eyes. And we're very grateful for it."

The two also shared their thoughts on the recent Suits spinoff announcement, as it's been confirmed that Aaron Korsh and NBCUniversal are working on a new series set in Los Angeles. "I think it's all in early stages," Adams explained. "It's a show in the Suits universe, like a Suits L.A. Anyway, our fearless showrunner Aaron [Korsh is] working on that. If I got the phone call, I'd be ready to suit up again. I loved the show, I loved the character and I loved working with all these people." As a comment about Markle possibly returning to the spinoff, Adams replied, "Sure, Mike and Rachel in Seattle, they gotta come down to L.A. and fix some stuff."

Markle exited Suits in Season 7 after getting engaged to Prince Harry, but told Variety in Novmeber that she was happy the show had found a new life on Netflix. Asked about the "renewed love" for the show, the Duchess of Sussex told the outlet she had "no idea" what sparked it, but added, "It was great to work on, such a great cast and crew. We had a really fun time. I was on it for seven seasons, so quite a bit." She continued, "But it's hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting."