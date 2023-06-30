Why Meghan Markle Exited 'Suits'

Before Meghan Markle was known as the Duchess of Sussex, she was one of the stars of the USA Network legal drama Suits. Markle starred on the series senior paralegal-turned-associate Rachel Zane for the first seven seasons. After marrying Patrick J. Adams' Mike Ross in the Season 7 finale, Rachel moves to Seattle, never to be seen again. However, there was a very good reason for her departure and one that almost mirrored her exit on Suits, albeit a bit more royal.

ScreenRant points out that the reason for Markle's departure from the USA Network series is because of her royal duties. She began dating Prince Harry in 2016 and were engaged by fall 2017. That following May, she officially became part of the Royal Family, just less than a month after her acting career officially came to an end, as the Suits finale aired on April 25, and the wedding was May 19, which was attended by the Suits cast.

Due to certain protocols and rules set by the British Royal Family, Meghan Markle had to disassociate with certain aspects of her life, including her lifestyle blog, The Tig, and her acting career. She began acting in 1995, only landing small roles on TV shows and movies, before landing the role of Rachel Zane on Suits in 2011. With Prince Harry visiting the set every so often after they began dating, according to Marie Claire, gave writers an early heads up that Rachel may soon need to be written out, giving them the opportunity to give her and Mike a proper wedding and finish Rachel's story without being rushed.

Luckily, Meghan Markle hasn't had to completely write off her Hollywood lifestyle. After she and her beau left the Royal Family, the two moved to Los Angeles to raise their growing family. On top of doing interviews and a very telling documentary about their life as a Royal couple, the duo now have a Netflix deal that won't be ending any time soon despite some bumps in the road. It's also very fitting that Suits is now streaming on the platform. While she may not be returning to acting altogether, Markle still working in the entertainment industry is at least something.

Even though Meghan Markle did have to leave Suits due to her royal duties, at least Rachel Zane was able to get proper closure. Now fans are able to watch it whenever they want on both Netflix and Peacock and hope that maybe a Suits reunion could happen in the future.