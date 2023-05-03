Kevin Costner 'Yellowstone' Exit Rumors Intensify With New Report

A new report says that Kevin Costner will not return to Yellowstone after Season 5, which is currently on a midseason break. Since the first half of the season ended in January, rumors about the show's future have been swirling, with an alleged dispute between Costner and series co-creator Taylor Sheridan at the heart of the situation. There is still no news on when the rest of the cast will start filming the remainder of Season 5, which could be further hampered by the Writers Guild of America strike.

Sources close to the production told Entertainment Tonight Wednesday that Costner will not appear on the show after Season 5 ends later this year. It also remains unclear as to when the cast and crew will head back to Montana to resume production. There has been "confusion and frustration" among the show's crew, sources told ET. Costner's representative and Paramount Network have not commented on the actor's possible exit.

This latest update comes about a month after Costner, Sheridan, and other members of the main cast skipped a PayleyFest panel in Los Angeles to promote the show. Actors Moses Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, Josh Lucas, and Wendy Moniz represented the show instead, with Keith Cox, president of development and production at Paramount Network, joining them. The drama made it difficult for them to say anything definitive about the show's future.

"What I can say is our star, the face of our show, and the executive producer, are very confident he's going to continue with our show," Cox said of Costner. Plenty told The Hollywood Reporter he was "not worried about anything" because the show was overseen by experienced people. "Kevin is very much a big part of the show and hopefully will continue to be for a very long time," the actor, who plays Chief Rainwater's bodyguard Mo, added.

Back in February, reports that Paramount might prematurely end Yellowstone in favor of a Matthew McConaughey-starring spinoff surfaced. Costner reportedly asked producers for a lighter workload as he tries to finish his multi-part Western film Horizon. At the time, Paramount said there was "no news to report" about the show, adding that Costner is a "big part" of the show and they "hope that's the case for a long time to come."

Puck News reported that Costner was only willing to work one week on Yellowstone. His litigator Marty Singer denied this. "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie," Singer told the outlet. "It's ridiculous – and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

Costner's personal life is also going through major changes. On Monday, his wife, Christine Costner, filed for divorce after more than 18 years of marriage. The two have three children. Costner also has four children from previous relationships.

"It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action," Costner's representative said Tuesday. "We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."