'Yellowstone' Actress Hints at Kevin Costner's Rumored Exit

Is Kevin Costner actually leaving Yellowstone? One of his Yellowstone co-stars, Dawn Olivieri, has hinted that the John Dutton portrayer may just leave the show. This comes on the heels of reports that Yellowstone itself was coming to an end amid issues that the production team has allegedly had with Costner.

Olivieri spoke with the Daily Mail about the drama surrounding Yellowstone. She was specifically asked about whether Costner was actually leaving the show, to which she responded, "Sometimes we have to own the fact that nothing is forever, and impermanence is the single thing we can count on, and that life is like that." During the same interview, Olivieri addressed the possibility of Yellowstone ending and her response will surely please the show's fans.

"It will never stop. We are going backwards, forwards, to the side [in time], and he [creator Taylor Sheridan is touching on something that affects everybody," she said. "The names will change. Hotness factors will shift, and Matthew McConaugheys will appear. It will just be whatever it needs to be." Olivieri's response certainly adds fuel to the fire regarding the Costner rumors. As Yellowstone fans know, the conversation surrounding this drama began in February when it was reported that the series was ending due to alleged struggles between Costner and the production team.

At the time, it was reported that the show was coming to an end partly because of Costner. The Yellowstone team reportedly encountered issues with Costner regarding the show's shooting schedule. Costner allegedly limited himself to only 65 days of shooting, which was later amended to 50 days. However, when it came time to shoot the second half of Season 5, he allegedly only wanted to shoot for a week. As a result, it was also reported that the Yellowstone team was interested in pursuing another Dutton-centric project with Matthew McConaughey as the lead.

A Paramount spokesperson later addressed the rumors in a statement that reead, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."