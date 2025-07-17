The CW Renews Romance Drama for Season 4 Amid Streaming Success

The CW has handed out a renewal to a romance drama that has been picking up steam on Netflix.

According to Deadline, Canadian import Sullivan’s Crossing has been picked up for Season 4.

News of the renewal came ahead of tonight’s Season 3 finale. It also comes not only after the first two seasons of the series, based on the book series of the same name by Virgin River author Robyn Carr, dropped on Netflix. It brought in 3 million views and 22 million hours watched in the first week, and as of the time of this writing, it’s No. 1 on the streamer for TV Shows in the U.S.

Pictured (L-R): Morgan Kohan as Maggie Sullivan and Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones — Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle

Starring Morgan Kohan, Chad Michael Murray, Tom Jackson, Andrea Menard, and Scott Patterson, Sullivan’s Crossing was created by Roma Roth and follows Kohan’s Maggie Sullivan, a neurosurgeon who finds herself in legal trouble and returns to her hometown in rural Nova Scotia to reconnect with her estranged father. The series premiered on CTV in Canada in March 2023 and made its way to the U.S. the following October. Season 3 premiered on The CW in May and, as previously mentioned, wraps up tonight.

The Season 4 renewal on The CW comes just over a month after CTV renewed the series. The 10-episode fourth season is expected to land on The CW in 2026, and network president Brad Schwartz told Deadline it was an “easy” decision to renew Sullivan’s Crossing since it’s a top three show on The CW by total audience and 19-49. Additionally, Schwartz credited former CW stars Murray and Patterson for help with attraction and marketing.

“I’m very excited with the Season 4 renewal and am extremely grateful to have supportive partners who understand the value of my brand as well as the importance of producing comfort programming,” Roth said. “It’s very gratifying to know Sullivan’s Crossing is resonating so well with our global audience.”

Pictured (L-R): Dakota Taylor as Rafe and Lindura as Sydney — Photo: Jessie Redmond/Fremantle

Schwartz joked it “takes a pretty big show” to take over Squid Game on the charts, saying, “It just shows that we were right. We developed and created a big hit show, and audiences are finding it wherever.” He continued, “To be able to produce or co-produce these shows and have them be very successful for The CW, first and foremost, successful on The CW app and then be able to be monetized and maybe even find a whole new second window audience is [great].”

While only the first two seasons of Sullivan’s Crossing are currently streaming on Netflix, Season 3 is expected to arrive on the streamer in August. For now, all 10 episodes of the latest season are streaming for free on The CW app. Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 will be coming to The CW in 2026.