‘The O.C.’ and ‘Big Sky’ Alum Joins Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’

A Big Sky alum is joining Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated film The Odyssey as the film goes through a casting change.

Logan Marshall-Green, who can also be seen in The O.C., is stepping in for Warefar star Cosmo Jarvis after he had to drop out of the star-studded film following a scheduling conflict, according to Deadline.

As of now, details surrounding the role are being kept underwraps, but it’s reported that Marshall-Green will indeed be filling the role that Jarvis had to vacate. Also starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, Robert Pattinson, and Anne Hathaway, The Odyssey has been filming on location in Morocco, Italy, Ireland, and Scotland. It’s based on the ancient Greek epic poem and chronicles Damon’s Odysseus, the Greek king of Ithaca, and his long and perilous journey home following the Trojan war as he attempts to reunite with his wife.

Photograph by Craig Blankenhorn/Max

Marshall-Green recurred on The O.C. as Trey Atwood and was part of the main cast of Big Sky’s second season, starring as Travis Stone. He can currently be seen as Adam on the HBO Max drama And Just Like That… Other credits include The Defeated, Damnation, Quarry, Dark Blue, Traveler, 24, Carry-On, Reverse the Curse, Redeeming Love, Snowden, and Prometheus, among others. Coincidentally, he previously worked with Holland and Zendaya on Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017.

The Odyssey is set to release in theaters on July 17, 2026. The all-star ensemble also includes Lupita Nyong’o, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Will Yun Lee, Michael Vlamis, Josh Stewart, Ryan Hurst, Mia Goth, and many, many more. Filming kicked off in February, and a teaser trailer has been playing in theaters to accompany Jurassic World Rebirth. Most roles have been kept underwraps, but with a movie that big, that’s to be expected.

Following Nolan’s big Oscars win with Oppenheimer, it wouldn’t be surprising if he found the same success with The Odyssey. It should be exciting to see Logan Marshall-Green in the film, no matter what character he plays. More information about the film will probably be released in the coming months, whether more casting news or maybe even news about the characters and overall story. It might still be a while until a trailer is released, but the wait will be worth it. The Odyssey is set to release in theaters on July 17, 2026.