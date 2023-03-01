Kevin Costner's Lawyer Addresses 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Dispute

It has been reported that Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has been in disputes with the show's producers over the filming schedule for Season 5. The actor's lawyer, Marty Singer, has addressed the claims in an official statement to Puck, saying, "The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It's ridiculous-and anyone suggesting it shouldn't be believed for one second. As everyone who knows anything about Kevin is well aware, he is incredibly passionate about the show and has always gone way above and beyond to ensure its success."

The new report and official statement come weeks after it was first alleged that Costner was the cause of filming delays on Yellowstone. The show is currently on a Season 5 break and was initially scheduled to return before or by summer 2023. It's not reported that the show may not return until closer to fall 2023. Along with the earlier reports that Costner wanted to work less on Yellowstone, it was also reported that the neo-Western series might be inching closer to an early conclusion, possibly ending with the current Season 5. If Yellowstone does indeed come to an end, there was talk of a potential new series starring Matthew McConaughey that would be a continuation of the story. No details of how – or which Yellowstone cast members might be involved – have been shared.

In response to the initial report, a spokesperson for Paramount stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."

Yellowstone is a Paramount Network series that stars Kevin Costner as the Dutton family patriarch, John Dutton, whose family controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Additional current and past cast members include Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Forrie J. Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, Moses Brings Plenty, Wendy Moniz, Jennifer Landon, and Kathryn Kelly. Yellowstone was created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson. At this time, there is no official word from Paramount Network that the show is coming to an end.