'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan's Alleged 'God Complex' Behind Kevin Costner Feud

Yellowstone has been the talk of the town due to some apparent behind-the-scenes drama. It's been reported that there's been some alleged strife between Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and series creator Taylor Sheridan. Now, the Daily Mail has reported that Sheridan is the one to blame for their feud due to his alleged "God complex."

According to a source, Costner allegedly felt dismissed when he raised concerns about the direction of Yellowstone with Sheridan. They claimed, "He just felt like 'Yellowstone' is headed in a direction that was not in line with their initial vision, and he was met with criticism, including that he should just stick to acting." The insider added that Sheridan has developed a "God complex" on the set of the popular series. Still, they said that Costner still appreciates his Yellowstone family despite the alleged behind-the-scenes drama.

"Kevin will forever be proud of and grateful for 'Yellowstone' and the cast is like family to him," the source continued. This report comes on the heels of another which stated that Season 5 of Yellowstone will be its last. Sources claimed to the New York Post that the show will end after the second half of Season 5 airs. The publication also outlined how it's unclear whether Costner would even return for the supposed final episodes of the show. A production source alleged, "We're hoping it will be worked out. It's too big a show for things not to be worked out. Hopefully Kevin will return for the remaining episodes if everyone works together, but it looks like 'Yellowstone' will end after this season."

This isn't the first time that Yellowstone has been plagued by cancellation reports. It was first reported in February that the Dutton-centric series would be ending and that the production team was looking to produce a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey. At the time, it was reported that scheduling conflicts surrounding the show's star, Costner, were partly to blame for the show's alleged cancellation. However, a Paramount spokesperson later spoke out and denied that there were any immediate plans for the show to end.

They stated, "We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner."