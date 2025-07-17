Brie Larson Joins FX Limited Series ‘Cry Wolf’

Brie Larson has landed a new show.

The Marvel star is joining the new limited series Cry Wolf, which has just been picked up by FX.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Based on the Danish series Ulven Kommer by Maja Jul Larsen, Cry Wolf comes from Sarah Treem and FX Productions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Olivia Colman and Larson will play, respectively, a social worker and mother who are thrown into a crisis when the mother’s teenage daughter alleges abuse, which “push both women to their limits as they navigate an impossible situation.”

(Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

The six-episode series went into development at FX earlier this year, with Treem, Colman, and Ed Sinclair executive producing alongside Alena Smith, Larsen, and Christian Rank and Claudia Saganario for DR Sales.

Larson can most recently be seen in the latest season of The Bear. She had a lead role in Apple’s Lessons in Chemistry, which earned her an Emmy nomination in 2024 for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Lessons in Chemistry was also nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, which was shared with her since she was the executive producer. In 2023, she reprised her role as Envy Adams from Scott Pilgrim vs. the World for the animated series Scott Pilgrim Takes Off on Netflix.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

Other notable credits include The Marvels, Fast X, The Remembering, Ms. Marvel, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Just Mercy, Avengers: Endgame, Unicorn Store, Kong: Skull Island, Room, and Trainwreck. According to her IMDb, Larson is also working on an untitled spy thriller and the horror movie Fail-Safe.

As of now, no other information on Cry Wolf has been revealed, including additional casting news. But it shouldn’t be long until it’s announced who will be joining Brie Larson and Olivia Colman. However, it will be exciting to see Larson on a new show on the heels of her Emmy nominations. The wait will be worth it, and in the meantime, fans can watch some of Larson’s projects on a variety of streamers, including Lessons in Chemistry on Apple TV+ and the Marvel movies on Disney+.

Larson is also coming out with her own cookbook with chef Courtney McBroom, called Party People, out on Oct. 25. So, she is certainly staying busy with her many different projects.